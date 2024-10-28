Gov. Landry officially calls for special session on tax reform

Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday officially called for the Louisiana Legislature to convene for a special session on tax reform.

The special session will begin Nov. 6 and end no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

“This special session fulfills the promise we made to the people of Louisiana to rebuild our economy and make Louisiana a place where people want to raise a family and create jobs,” a statement from Landry reads.

Landry’s recently proposed Louisiana Forward tax reform package includes 10 bills aimed at modernizing and simplifying Louisiana’s tax system while also spurring economic development.

