Gov. Landry allocates $83M in bond funds to Chevron’s Geismar facility

In a keynote speech at the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association’s annual meeting today, Gov. Jeff Landry announced that $83 million in bond allocation funds will be awarded to Chevron to support the renewable diesel expansion project at its Geismar facility.

The allocation provides the right to issue tax-free bonds to finance the project. The bonds are not guaranteed by the state and taxpayer dollars are not involved.

The expansion project, which is expected to begin sometime this year, would increase total site production capacity from 90 million gallons per year to 340 million gallons per year.

In his keynote speech, Landry also signed two documents aimed at bolstering the state’s oil and gas industry.

The first was a proclamation titled “Opening Louisiana Up for Oil and Gas Business.”

The second was an executive order aimed at streamlining the permitting process in the oil and gas industry. According to Landry, his administration’s ultimate goal is to create a dashboard that would allow permit applicants to track exactly where their permits are in the approval process.