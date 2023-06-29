Gov. Edwards vetoes phase-out of Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have phased out the corporate franchise tax but also cost the state millions in revenue.

Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would have gradually eliminated Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax, which is essentially a privilege tax that corporations pay to do business in the state.

The phase-out would have left a $631 million hole in state revenue, so Allain tied the legislation to a second measure, Senate Bill 6, that would offset some of the loss by slashing the Quality Jobs tax credit program for employers.

Combined, both bills would have still resulted in a five-year net loss of roughly $140 million for the state, according to the legislation’s final fiscal note.

In his veto letter, Edwards noted the franchise tax is “antiquated and should be structurally reformed or repealed,” but that Allain’s timing for such a big change is off.

