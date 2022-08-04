Gov. Edwards traveling to Europe to discuss flood control innovations

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state.

Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country’s latest advancements in flood control and water management, USA Today Network reports.

Edwards will be joined by representatives from Louisiana Economic Development, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the Gulf Research Program, the Port of New Orleans, New Orleans & Company, Shell and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

Ovink will illustrate ways Louisiana can leverage resiliency projects to drive business investments in a growing water management sector, anchored by the Baton Rouge Water Campus, Edwards says in a prepared statement. Read the full story.