Gov. Edwards signs bill to streamline sales tax collection  

A more streamlined system for Louisiana businesses to remit local sales taxes is on the way with legislation signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards this week.

New Iberia Republican Rep. Beau Beaullieu, sponsor of House Bill 558, told The Center Square that Edwards’ signature on Wednesday will begin the process of shifting the local sales tax collection system from the Department of Revenue to the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board.

The local board—comprising members from municipal, police jury, school board and sheriffs’ associations—is expected to start work in January to design and implement a new system that will allow taxpayers to remit state and local sales and use taxes for all 54 of Louisiana’s taxing jurisdictions through a single location.

Tax nonprofit Tax Foundation currently ranks Louisiana 48th among states for sales tax collection due to the system’s complexity.

HB558, now Act 375, follows a failed 2021 ballot initiative that aimed to create a separate body under the Department of Revenue to centralize sales tax collections to improve that ranking. Beaullieu’s legislation utilizes the existing Uniform Local Sales Tax Board to accomplish the same without increasing the size of government or costs for taxpayers. Read more about the legislation from The Center Square.