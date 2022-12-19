Gov. Edwards defends carbon capture but calls for more transparency

Gov. John Bel Edwards defended carbon capture and sequestration today, describing the technology as an important tool to reduce industrial emissions and diversify the state’s economy.

More than $20 billion in potential projects that could create 1,600 jobs in the transitional energy sector are either planned or being considered for the Capital Region, officials say, and most would include a carbon capture element. But the proposals have attracted controversy as critics question the safety and effectiveness of the technology.

“I think the science is sound,” Edwards says.

He says the state’s geology makes Louisiana an appropriate location for underground carbon storage. But he says state officials and especially leaders of companies looking to invest in carbon capture projects should be doing more to address public concerns and explain, for example, how the integrity of the geologic formations is determined.

Edwards held a year-end news conference today. Among the topics addressed:

Edwards isn’t necessarily opposed to eliminating state income taxes as some lawmakers are discussing but notes they haven’t figured out how to make up the revenue. He doesn’t think a proposal will get through the legislative process next year but expects the conversation to continue.

He supports funding a state program to lure more property insurers to the state but doesn’t think a special session is necessary, saying it could be accomplished early in the regular session that begins in April.

Edwards will propose using some of the recently recognized excess and surplus cash to boost funding for education and the Department of Children and Family Services and to pay for rising costs of infrastructure projects already underway.

He will ask lawmakers to add exceptions for rape and incest to Louisiana’s abortion ban, though he has previously signed anti-abortion legislation without those exceptions.