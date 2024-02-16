Gordon McKernan is expanding again ― here’s where

Gordon McKernan has purchased a law firm building off South Harrell’s Ferry Road to accommodate his growing staff.

McKernan closed the deal in late January for the building—at 2222 Eastgate Drive—for $800,000. He acquired the building through Get Gordon South Harrells Ferry LLC from Wand LLC, whose manager is Cameron Wendell, according to documents filed yesterday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

“We got it for further expansion of our company,” McKernan says. “We just needed more space.”

He estimates he has 220 employees statewide—100 alone in the “big office” off Hilton Avenue that’s visible from Interstate 10 and the rest based in satellite offices around the region.

A few years ago, he moved his marketing department to an office on Jefferson Highway, across from Drusilla Lane.

He plans to take his workers comp department into the new S. Harrell’s Ferry Road office. The location was ideal, he says, because it’s easily accessible and visible from Interstate 12. The office also has an electronic billboard and a large back storage room, which he says was attractive for his growing inflatables collection.

“We’re always looking for storage space,” he says, noting he now owns more than a dozen inflatables.

Moving forward, McKernan says he’s planning to expand into new markets, in and beyond Louisiana. He dabbles in New Orleans and says the most logical step would be for him to make a more concentrated effort in serving that market.

“We launched in New Orleans the month before COVID and pulled back with the pandemic,” McKernan says. “We’ll most likely go into Texas in some capacity.”

