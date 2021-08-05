John Folse, Stephen Hightower honored at Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards

Stephen Hightower of City Group Hospitality in Baton Rouge was awarded the Drago Cvitanovich Award for Outstanding Philanthropy by an Entrepreneur during the Gold Medal Chefs Gala and Hospitality Awards.

The 10th annual awards were held in New Orleans Wednesday, honoring those in the hospitality industry who have had a positive impact on the community.

Other awards went to New Orleans-based organizations including Chef’s Brigade Inc. and Fore Kids Foundation.

The Gold Medal Chefs portion spotlighted hospitality education programs in south Louisiana, including chef John Folse and the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University and chef Martha Wiggins and Cafe Reconcile.

Past Baton Rouge-area honorees include Todd Graves, Peter Sclafani and Mickey Freiberg.