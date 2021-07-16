Go PT relocates but stays in the neighborhood

Go Physical Therapy, which has a devoted clientele among Baton Rouge’s running community, has relocated from its longtime location on Perkins Road to a new location immediately adjacent to the old one.

Go PT owner Gloria Wall decided to relocate earlier this summer after her neighbor of 11 years, Pro Sold Realty, vacated its office space at 4735 Perkins Road.

At 3,500 square feet, the new location is only about 200 square feet larger than the former space. But it has more usable space and a better configuration.

“It’s a perfect setup for us,” Wall says. “I have six treatment rooms, where before I only had two. I also have my own office now for the first time in almost 20 years.”

Go PT also has a satellite location in the YMCA’s A.C. Lewis branch.