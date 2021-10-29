Global supply chain gridlock largely result of chassis shortage 

Transportation executives trying to manage the supply chain gridlock that’s frustrating U.S. businesses say the ability to clear the bottlenecks rests largely on a simple piece of steel and wheels that has long been an afterthought in global shipping, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The trucking trailers, known as chassis and used to ferry containers from dockside terminals, have become difficult to find at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., officials say, as a flood of imports has swamped the facilities and tied up the equipment needed to keep goods moving.

Executives close to the operations around the ports say unraveling the gridlock at the coast, including the backup of more than 70 container ships anchored offshore, won’t be possible without solving equipment problems, such as the chassis shortage.

“The chassis are the biggest issue” in problems that stretch from the docks at the neighboring Los Angeles and Long Beach ports to warehouses deeper into California and intermodal rail yards in the Midwest, says Matt Schrap, chief executive of the Harbor Trucking Association, which represents port truckers in Southern California. Read the full story.