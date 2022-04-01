Global mergers and acquisitions top $1 trillion in Q1

Companies across the globe announced just over $1 trillion of mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, which ended yesterday, according to Refinitiv.

That’s a big number for a first quarter, which begins as many deal-makers are still shaking sand from their vacation shoes, Axios reports. In fact, it’s the fourth-largest Q1 tally ever.

But it is a small number compared with last year, which was a record-breaker with $1.3 trillion of activity. Moreover, monthly volumes moved in the wrong direction.

Private equity volume grew 17% year over year to $288 billion, meaning it represented nearly 28% of global M&A, although the number of deals fell by 23.3%.

The largest deal, by far, was Microsoft’s planned purchase of Activision Blizzard. U.S. M&A activity fell to $517 billion from $644 billion in Q1 2020, while China M&A dropped to $65 billion from $121 billion. Read the full story.