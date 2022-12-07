Global advertising industry expected to slow in 2023 

Growth in global advertising spending is going to be slower next year than originally anticipated, according to two new forecasts, a troubling sign for media and tech firms that rely on advertising to fuel their businesses.

As Axios reports, in the U.S.—the world’s largest ad market by far—inflation remains high, but recession indicators like high unemployment rates are absent. That’s caused uncertainty, prompting ad budget cuts.

Growth in global ad spend is expected to slow to about 5.9% next year, according to media buying firm GroupM, down from 6.4% estimated in June. Magna, a unit of Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands, also reduced its forecast slightly. It predicted global ad revenue will grow 4.8% in 2023, down from 6.3% it had reported in June. Read the full story.