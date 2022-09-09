Glen Oaks association fighting proposal for high-density residential units

A group that says it represents several subdivisions is fighting a proposal to allow 350 high-density residential units on the south side of Mickens Road west of Joor Road.

The proposed changes to the concept plan for the 162-acre site would allow for a total of nearly 900 residences while cutting back on potential commercial uses, which some neighbors argue is the opposite of what the area needs.

Glen Oaks Area Neighborhood Association president Christopher Richard fears that poorly maintained, low-income housing will bring down property values. He says he’s not opposed to properly maintained affordable housing but says the roads in the area aren’t built to handle the extra traffic.

“It would be something different if the developer was going to come with commercial infrastructure,” Richard says. “The nearest grocery store is in Central.”

Greenwell Land Acquisitions, the Florida-based property owner, did not respond to a request for comment. Planning Commission staff say the proposal is compatible with surrounding uses and conforms with development code requirements.

Richard says he would like to meet with the landowners to learn more about their plans but says they have not reached out.

The proposal is on the Planning Commission’s Sept. 19 agenda. It has already been deferred twice in response to opposition from residents and Metro Council member Darryl Hurst, who represents the area.

Both the Planning Commission and the Metro Council would have to approve the change.