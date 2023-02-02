Girl Scouts getting new headquarters near Cabela’s 

Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which governs troops across the region, is building a new headquarters in Gonzales, near Cabela’s.

Part of a national Girl Scouts pilot program, the new space called “Dream Lab” will serve as a centralized location for troop activities and training.

Inside the new space, girls will also have opportunities to make videos and podcasts in order to promote skills in STEM and digital media. But traditional outdoor-focused activities will also be featured, with an “indoor park” that simulates a camping environment—minus the Louisiana weather. Read the full feature on the Dream Lab from InRegister magazine.