Get to know Yvette Marsh, a 2021 Influential Woman in Business

A prevailing adage in the development world is that donors don’t give to causes, they give to people with causes, placing the burden of success squarely on the person doing the asking. That’s the world in which 2021 Influential Woman in Business Yvette Marsh operates: making sure the LSU Foundation is staffed with the highest level of talent, and ensuring team members find satisfaction in their work.

As executive director of talent management for the LSU Foundation, the university’s main fundraising arm, Marsh oversees all aspects of human resources for the 83-employee organization, including recruitment, leadership and professional development, performance management and more. Her 25-year career in the field includes serving as director of training and development for LSU, and working as a management consultant with SSA Consultants.

Marsh’s devotion to LSU is palpable. She speaks fondly of the institution, and is, herself, an alumna, having earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in information systems and decision sciences and a Ph.D. in human resource education and leadership development.

Her charge at the LSU Foundation has been to transform workplace culture to be more open, positive and productive as the organization tackles a $1.5 billion campaign, its largest to date.

“I have always believed that employee culture is the true lifeblood of an organization,” Marsh says. “The bottom line is, it’s all about employees and the level to which they are engaged. I took very strategic and intentional steps to move that needle.”

One of the strategies Marsh has used has been to place a premium on recognition, she says, an intangible but essential component in creating a productive workplace. The foundation was a Best Places to Work finalist in Business Report’s annual roundup in 2019.

