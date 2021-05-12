Get to know Yolanda Dixon, 2021 Influential Woman in Business

Yolanda Dixon didn’t have a vision or a plan to be the first. She just set out to do her work thoroughly and to the best of her ability. The rest—the promotions, leadership roles and recognition—has followed.

Dixon, a 2021 Influential Woman in Business, is the first woman and first African American to serve as secretary of the Louisiana Senate. She was elected to the position by Senate members in January 2020. Previously, Dixon served as the first assistant secretary of the Senate, director of the Legislative Bureau, Senate senior counsel, director of the Judiciary and Government Division for the Senate, and senior attorney to the committees on Senate and Governmental Affairs, Local and Municipal Affairs and Judiciary “A.” Prior to joining the Senate staff, she was an attorney with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Dixon says when she began working for the Senate in 1988, she found the Legislature exciting, particularly the behind-the-scenes workings and how regular people could influence proposed legislation. “That seed of an idea often comes from a problem brought to a legislator’s attention by a constituent,” she says.

After working as an attorney for the Senate, she transitioned to working for the Senate Education Committee. Dixon credits Armond Brinkhouse, the former state senator and education chairman, with influencing how she works, describing him as “a very experienced, no-nonsense person. He knew the bottom line, what the facts were, and he was going to move quickly and deliberately,” Dixon says.

In addition to her work in the state Senate, Dixon is heavily involved in civic activities in the Baton Rouge community, serving on several boards and doing volunteer work.

“I have done some things that had not been done before in this community,” Dixon says, hesitant to refer to herself as a trailblazer. She adds, “Young women can look to what I’ve done and realize that they, too, can do it.

