Get to know Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Matt Borman 

LSU Athletics reached impressive heights this past year, winning a division title in football and national championships in women’s basketball and baseball.

Behind the scenes, Matt Borman spearheads fundraising efforts to help make those achievements possible.

Borman came on board two summers ago as the new president and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF). He arrived in Baton Rouge with his wife and two children after a half decade serving as the deputy athletic director at Georgia. Despite overseeing historic fundraising for Bulldog athletics, he says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity when LSU came calling.

“LSU—the reputation and brand—is a step above any institution in the country, in my mind,” Borman says.

Part of the allure of TAF is its long-standing track record of success. With no major changes needed within the organization, Borman has been able to ensure his team is taking advantage of every opportunity to raise dollars for LSU Athletics, some of which help fund major construction projects, like improved athletic training space at the football operations building.

“That’s going to be a space that can really impact our football student athletes and all student athletes on a day-to-day basis in their performance,” Borman explains. “It’s going to have more space for medical treatment. It’s going to have some new technologies that help recovery. We’re really excited about that.”

Since Borman took the reins at TAF, the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rule that allows student athletes to be compensated has become an important piece of college athletics.

“Even though we cannot participate in fundraising for NIL directly, it’s really important, short term, for us to try and connect (interested) donors with an avenue to give and support that space,” he says.

