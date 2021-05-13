Get to know Susanne Hall, a 2021 Influential Woman in Business

When Susanne Hall spoke at Coca-Cola UNITED’s first-ever women’s conference in March, one of the things she told the more than 400 virtual attendees was what it meant to have a mentor who refused to let her fail.

Hall, a 2021 Influential Woman in Business, recalled that that mentor knew the young woman in internal auditing wanted to make the jump to sales, so he guided her in a way that allowed her to use her financial background.

“He gave me that opportunity,” Hall says. “I knew he wasn’t going to let me fail, but I surely was not going to let him down, so I learned quickly to work hard and be a leader.”

That early lesson, Hall says, has stuck with her and it’s why as vice president for Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED’s west region she stays focused on servant leadership.

Hall, a New Iberia native, graduated from the University of New Orleans with a degree in accounting, and became a CPA in 1991. However, soon after leaving financial roles with Tabasco and landing within the Coca-Cola system, she discovered an interest in sales.

“Don’t think the path you want to take is not achievable because you may not see it as traditional,” Hall says. “I was afforded so many opportunities to do so many different jobs over my 25 years (with Coca-Cola), and it made me grow and learn and gave me that unbelievable opportunity when I could sit here and feel so lucky that the little girl from New Iberia got a chance to experience everything I got to experience—but it’s because I took a nontraditional path.”

