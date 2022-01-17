Get to know PAR’s Steven Procopio 

Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, says he was drawn to public affairs as part of a desire to get involved in policy.

“What are the tools that we can use to make Louisiana a better place? It takes politics to pass a policy,” Procopio says.

A native of Alexandria, Procopio has lived in Baton Rouge since 1999 and says he was a fan of PAR for years before joining the organization, having interacted with it at other points in his career.

Before he started working at PAR in 2014, Procopio served as the first director of LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab. While with the lab, founded in 2002, he worked on a variety of policy issues for state agencies, nonprofits and academic researchers until 2007. Following Hurricane Katrina, he led the lab as it was retooled to temporarily become a call service to help connect people impacted by the storm with resources.

“I learned the importance of flexibility and learning to overcommunicate.” he says. “You can’t assume people get something the first time you tell them, and in a crisis, people are already stressed.”

Read the full 3 Things to Know feature for more about Procopio’s career and how he came to lead PAR, from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com