Get to know Investar Bank’s Candace LeBlanc 

Investar Bank Chief Accounting Officer Candace LeBlanc is a native Louisianan, but after graduating from Southeastern Louisiana University she moved to Washington, D.C. hoping to spend time with other young professionals from outside the state.

“I moved there with no idea of what I wanted to do,” LeBlanc says. “In D.C., I learned what I was capable of and that I could do anything I put my mind to.”

When she moved back to Louisiana, she worked first at Lamar Advertising, and then got a job with Investar Bank around the time it went public in 2014.

