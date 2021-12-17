Get to know Cathy Griffiths, senior vice president at Woman’s Hospital

Cathy Griffiths, Woman’s Hospital senior vice president and chief quality control officer, actually started her career in nursing before she moved into hospital leadership.

Growing up in New Orleans, Griffiths was drawn to nursing through an aunt who was a Daughters of Charity pediatric nurse. She graduated from the LSU School of Nursing with a two-year degree at 19 and began her career at West Jefferson Hospital. In 2001, she pivoted to quality risk and patient safety.

“The opportunity to work in quality and risk is to make patient care safer overall and improve patient outcomes,” Griffiths says. “In this role, I can impact all types of nursing practices and patient safety.”

She initially came to Baton Rouge to evacuate from Hurricane Katrina, but decided to stay after seeing a plea on TV for more nurses in the Capital Region and—after working in administration for 20 years—she joined Woman’s Hospital as a staff nurse to help care for the surge of patients from storm-impacted areas.

