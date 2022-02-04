Get a peek inside The Main Lobby, downtown’s new rooftop lounge 

The former Hound Dogs location on Main Street has been transformed into a rooftop bar and upscale cocktail lounge called The Main Lobby, which officially opens this weekend.

With jewel-toned velvet seating and jazz music playing softly, general manager and bartender Jean Paul Guillory says The Main Lobby will feature a relaxed bar vibe rather than a nightclub atmosphere. The goal is to make guests feel like they’re escaping with a drink at a nice hotel lobby in a big city like Miami, New York or Los Angeles.

“Sometimes when you go to your hotel lobby, the vibes and atmosphere are so good that you don’t want to leave,” he says. “That’s the atmosphere that we’re shooting for—something relaxed, upscale and enjoyable. We want to make it so that once you’re in here you don’t want to go or don’t even make it to your next destination because you’re stuck at the Lobby.”

The bar features hotel-themed cocktails and serves appetizers like chicken wings and seafood egg rolls. Guillory’s drink recommendation is the Let Me Speak to the Manager, a traditional shaken daiquiri.

Pink flamingos blend into the decor, paying homage to Spanish Town.

“We’re in the Spanish Town neighborhood, and we really want to be a part of that community as much as possible,” Guillory says. “It’s important to us to stay true to this area and its culture. The owners brought a lot of New Orleans feel to the place, but we still want the neighborhood to feel like home when they come here.”

