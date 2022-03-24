Gerry Lane Enterprises acquires Clark Crain dealership in St. Francisville

Gerry Lane Enterprises acquired the Clark Crain Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram franchise in St. Francisville for an undisclosed amount on Thursday.

Gerry Lane plans to open a dealership on the 4-acre property on Highway 61, and will lease the dealership property for the next three years.

The acquisition adds new products to the company, says Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises. This will be its first Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram dealership.

Gerry Lane is scheduled to open in the new space in about a week, Lane says.