George’s restaurants under new ownership but with a familiar name

Both George’s restaurant locations—one on George O’Neal Lane and the other on Highland Road—are under new ownership.

The new owner, Jeff Bourgeois, is the son of the restaurants’ previous owner, Rodney Bourgeois, who died about three years ago.

“I’ve worked here since 1985,” Bourgeois says.

The ownership transfer, which took place in the past year, will not affect the restaurant in any significant way, he adds.

“George’s is an established restaurant and we just want to carry on that tradition,” he says.

George’s was featured in 225 magazine in 2009, 2010 and 2015, winning for best po-boys and burgers in the publication’s annual “Best of 225” issues. According to George’s website, it also won ESPN’s Taste of the Town award in 2013.

A third location, under the Perkins Road overpass, closed in 2020 and the property was bought last year by Benjamin Stalter, a partner with Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate. It soon reopened as Zee Zee’s.