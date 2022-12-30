Genesis 360 purchases Bluebonnet office for $1.25M

Genesis 360 has purchased an office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $1.25 million, which will serve as a second location for the construction, maintenance and IT services company.

Owner Craig Stevens bought the 5,500-square-foot, single-story building through Genesis Properties LLC from Toi Van Nguyen’s 2THDRDDS LLC, which acquired it in 2018 for $1.12 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Stevens says he will keep his downtown office open.

“I’m going to put some lipstick on [the building], dress it up and we plan to move in sometime in February.”

It has been a year of plaudits for Stevens and his firm. In March, Genesis 360 was named Business Report’s Company of the Year. It was also named firm of the year by the Small Business Administration’s Louisiana region.