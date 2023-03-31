GDP, personal income up nationwide; see how Louisiana stacks up

Louisiana experienced growth in personal income and gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, but not as much as the nation as a whole, the U.S. Department of Commerce reports.
Personal income increased at an annual rate of 6% in Louisiana, compared to the national average of 7.4%. Among neighboring states:
- Texas: 7.7%
- Oklahoma: 5%
- Arkansas: 7.3%
- Mississippi: 4.1%
GDP, which measures the value of all goods and services sold in a given area, grew at an annual rate of 2.2% in Louisiana, compared to a national average of 2.6%. Also looking at Louisiana’s immediate neighbors:
- Texas: 7%
- Oklahoma: 4.3%
- Arkansas: 3.2%
- Mississippi: 1.5%
