Gayle Benson will keynote this year’s BREW

Gayle Benson, businesswoman and owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, will serve as keynote speaker for the upcoming Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

Benson, a New Orleans native, is the first woman to be the majority shareholder in both an NFL and NBA franchise.

In addition to owning the Saints and Pelicans, Benson founded GMB Racing Stables in 2014. Benson also owns four automotive dealerships, Benson Tower, Benson Capital Partners, Faubourg Brewing Co. and Corporate Realty.

Nexus Louisiana’s 12th annual BREW will be May 1-6 in downtown Baton Rouge, with Benson delivering the keynote at lunchtime Wednesday. In previous years programming was geared toward tech startups, however this year’s programming is designed to appeal to a wider range of startups and small businesses.

Sessions on Tuesday, May 2, or “Start Up Day,” will focus on how an entrepreneur can take their idea for a new business and develop it for launch, while sessions on Thursday, May 4, will focus on scaling and growing a business.

The week culminates with a high-stakes pitch competition on Friday, May 5. The competition, similar in format to ABC’s popular show Shark Tank, with companies competing for investment commitments before a live audience, will take place at the Manship Shaw Centre for the Arts, with a $100,000 cash investment awarded to the winner.

