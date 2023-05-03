Gayle Benson says funding for state’s entrepreneurs isn’t nearly enough

Louisiana should be one of the best places in the country for entrepreneurship because the characteristics its residents are known for—creativity, originality and resilience—also are hallmarks of the most successful entrepreneurs, Gayle Benson said today.

“The ideas and passion have always been here,” said Benson, whose business holdings include the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. “The funding to support those ideas and the people has not been anywhere close to meeting the demand, and we need to work on changing that.”

Benson was the keynote speaker for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. She said Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm she founded that raised more than $50 million for its initial fund, has invested in 12 Louisiana and regional companies.

She says it’s important the firm succeeds, not just for the investors and companies, but because its success will attract more investors to the Gulf South.

“It is probably our only business venture where we are hoping to generate competition for ourselves,” Benson said.

Also at today’s luncheon, Ted James, the former Baton Rouge state lawmaker who is now a regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said that while banking sector troubles are in the news, “our SBA lending product is still very, very strong.”

James says the SBA-backed 7(a) loan program has pushed out more money so far this year than all of last year. Starting May 11, new SBA rules meant to expand access to capital in underserved communities go into effect.

BREW continues for the rest of the week; see the schedule here.