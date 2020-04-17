Gary Mockler, former head of Mockler Beverage, dies at 82

Gary Mockler, the former head of Mockler Beverage and a Business Report Hall of Fame member, died early this morning, according to his family.

The St. Louis native aspired to be a teacher until a gig driving a beer truck during graduate school brought him down the path of wholesale distribution. He started his career with Anheuser Busch as a merchandiser and eventually moved up the ranks to become one of five regional sales vice presidents.

In 1987, he partnered with Budweiser to take ownership of the $20 million wholesale distributorship for the Baton Rouge market, buying out Anheuser-Busch’s 85% stake in the company and renaming it Mockler Beverage. While at the helm, Mockler—a Marine veteran—would fortify the company’s market share in the region.

Throughout his career, Mockler was active in community events and served on several boards of area nonprofits including Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Charity Golf Classic, Capital Area United Way and Keep America Beautiful in Baton Rouge.

For his achievements, he was named Business Report’s Businessman of the Year in 1997 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

“God has kind of touched me as far as my career and my personal life go,” Mockler said in a 1997 Business Report profile. “I have been very, very fortunate. I’m not the smartest person in the world. I’m not the hardest-working person in the world. There’s a lot of things I’m not, but God’s been very good to me.”

The thing Mockler enjoyed best about his job? Popping open a cold one with friends, family, customers and retailers, says son Tim Mockler, Mockler company chairman.

“He was a beer man, he’s been that since he was 22,” Tim Mockler says, adding that he would want people to remember his smile and twinkle in his eye. “He loved people and lived his life fully, and everyone who knows him knows that.”