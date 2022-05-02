Garth Brooks concert complaints about concession shortages due to ‘different crowd’

Over 100,000 fans packed LSU’s football stadium Saturday night for Garth Brooks’ return to Baton Rouge, but some concertgoers had complaints about delayed or unavailable concessions, notably bottles of water.

However, the issue wasn’t that the stadium hadn’t stocked enough refreshments for the packed event, but that this was a different type of crowd, says Cody Worsham, strategic communications for LSU Athletics.

During football games, Worsham says, some fans leave at halftime or the third quarter, lessening traffic in the stadium’s concourses. This, of course, was not the case for the concert, where almost every fan stuck around to its multiple encore end.

“When we had to run out to replenish concession stands,” Worsham says, “there were delays getting up there because of how crowded the concourses were.”

The main issue was getting additional cases of water bottles to the concession stands, but Worsham said those bottles got to vendors eventually, and no one ran out.

Worsham says prices for food items were also higher than they are for LSU football games, but were consistent with festival prices that fans would see in the stadium during, for example, an event like Bayou Country Superfest.