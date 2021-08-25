Garbage collection getting better? Metro Council wants answers at today’s meeting

Has garbage collection around the parish gotten better in recent weeks, since media reports first surfaced about the impact the latest surge in COVID-19 cases is having on sanitation workers?

Metro Council members and the public will have an opportunity to find out later today, when the administration and its sanitation contractor, Republic Services, gives an update on the situation to the Metro Council.

Council member Dwight Hudson requested the update because he says the number of service complaints and missed collection days is out of hand and shows no signs of improving.

“They’re having valid COVID-related issues that are impacting service,” Hudson says. “But the service has had problems for the past several years, and we, as a Metro Council, do not have a direct role in overseeing the contract so I believe we need to hold them more accountable.”

Ten percent of Republic garbage truck drivers were out with COVID-19 at one point earlier this month, and nearly half the employees at the North Landfill scale-house were infected. Adding to the challenge is an estimated increase in the amount of household trash, with more people working from home and shopping online.

Republic Services General Manager Sharon Mann, who is expected to speak at this afternoon’s meeting along with city-parish officials, says the COVID-19 situation has not gotten better. With the delta variant of the virus employees seem to be getting sicker and staying out longer on sick leave.

But Mann says Republic is trying to address the issue by overstaffing.

“We’re focused on pushing that really hard and the good news is people are applying, so we are not having trouble hiring,” she says. “That has been a really pleasant surprise because so many places can’t find workers.”

Other items on the agenda for today’s meeting:

• A report by the parish’s prison health care provider, CorrectHealth, on its performance and protocols during the pandemic. Council member Chauna Banks has been an outspoken opponent of privatizing the prison system’s health care and has had concerns about the way CorrectHealth has handled testing, treatments and quarantines.

• A proposal by the Broome administration to approve a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District, a new taxing district created by Build Baton Rouge to support redevelopment and economic activity along Florida Boulevard.

• An ordinance by council member Cleve Dunn that would exempt Metro Council members and their legislative aides from having to pay for parking at City Hall. A similar measure Dunn proposed earlier this year that would have exempted only council members was defeated. The revised version includes legislative aides. The administration has asked the attorney general’s office for an opinion on the ordinance but as of publication deadline, that opinion had not been rendered.