Gaming chair: Baton Rouge should remain a three-casino market

Ever since L’Auberge Casino & Hotel opened in 2012, there has been talk about whether Baton Rouge could support three casinos.

But while the Belle of Baton Rouge has been the weakest revenue producer in the state, new investments in the two downtown properties should end that speculation for the foreseeable future, says Ronnie Johns, who chairs the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

“We’re going to reopen the [Belle’s] hotel,” Johns told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

Hollywood will spend about $80 million building a land-based property near its current site on the Mississippi River downtown, Johns says. On Thursday, the gaming board will consider approving a similar move for the Belle, which plans to spend at least $35 million on the redevelopment, he says.

Thursday’s agenda also includes consideration of Hollywood Casino’s sports wagering license application.

CQ Holding Company, which also owns two other casinos in other states, recently purchased both downtown properties.

In a conversation after his Rotary speech, Johns expressed confidence that the Baton Rouge market could continue to support all three casinos but should not add a fourth.

“As chairman, I would never support another license coming here,” he says. “I would not want to cannibalize this market.”

In July, the Baton Rouge casinos took in almost $23.8 million, with L’Auberge collecting about $16.3 million of that total, according to the most recent report to the gaming board. The market was down 15.7% compared to last July. Numbers for August will be reported publicly Thursday.