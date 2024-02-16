Gambling in Louisiana slowed significantly last month. Here’s why 

Louisiana gaming revenues were down across the board in January as the state faced winter weather that took a toll on the industry.

Donna Jackson with the Louisiana State Police’s Gaming Enforcement Division presented the numbers to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at a meeting Thursday.

Mobile sports betting took in $317.8 million in wagers last month, resulting in $35.7 million in net proceeds and $5.3 million in taxes paid to the state. Those figures are down from $344.9 million in wagers and $7.1 million in taxes collected in December.

The $28.5 million in retail sportsbook wagers in January produced $340,000 in state taxes, compared to $32.1 million in wagers that resulted in $407,672 in taxes for Louisiana in December.

Adjusted gross revenues at the state’s 14 riverboat casinos slid 23% or about $36.5 million from December to $122 million in January. Those revenues produced $26 million in fees paid to the state. Riverboat revenues for fiscal year 2023-24 through the end of January stood at $975 million, down about $29 million or 3% from the same point in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

