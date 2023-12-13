Fully remote jobs have vanished in favor of hybrid workplaces 

A new study says that many business owners and human resources officials have basically given up trying to convince staff to resume entirely in-office routines, but that the 100% work-from-home model has been flung on the ash heap of history, Inc. reports.

Consulting group EY’s latest Future Workplace Index contains some fairly surprising results.

A mere 1% of employees are still coming into the office just once a week or less, companies reported, compared with 34% who did so just a year ago.

The EY study suggests that the cycle of dramatic workplace change that began with the first pandemic lockdowns may finally be coming to a close. Read the full story.