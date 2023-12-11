How the transfer portal led LSU to recruit a Heisman winner 

Thanks to changes made by the NCAA over the past five years that allow players to change schools without their coach’s permission and then avoid the traditional year on the bench with their new team, transferring schools has become much easier for college athletes.

It has worked in LSU’s favor, with star transfer players emerging on each of the university’s teams.

Heisman-winner Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022 and instantly made his mark.

“I know I can play at a high level,” Daniels told 225 earlier this year. “LSU is a platform (where) I get to play in the best conference in college football against the best competition to prepare myself for the next level. With Coach Kelly coming in, I knew the resume that he had, and I just needed a chance to compete and help bring LSU back to the top team in the country: a powerhouse level.”

Read the full story about Daniels and athlete transfers at LSU from 225 magazine.