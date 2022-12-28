From quiet quitting to boomerang employees, new work terms dotted 2022 

In 2022, changes in workplace culture ushered in new buzzwords, as employees flexed their might in the tightest labor market in years and businesses declared the end of the pandemic—even as COVID cases continued, The Washington Post reports.

Workers and employers were embroiled in conflict over the future of work as tensions over masks and vaccinations gave way to a tug-of-war over offices, remote work and hybrid schedules. Engagement and productivity slumped. Burnout and quits soared.

In the new landscape, a steady cadence of terms bubbled up to describe how work was evolving, according to Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor, an online career platform.

The Washington Post published a guide to a few of the terms and trends that dominated the conversation around work this year.