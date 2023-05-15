From Nespresso to Radio Flyer, the number of B Corps is surging 

The number of new B Corporations more than doubled in 2022, with more than 2,047 companies getting the certification, signifying a banner year for the stakeholder capitalist movement, Inc. reports.

B Corps have to meet certain standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. For executives who want to demonstrate their company’s social responsibility chops to potential clients and customers, the B Corp certification serves as a handy proxy.

The latest class of socially conscious businesses, which includes Nespresso, fragrance brand Le Labo, Gen Z darling Pura Vida Bracelets, and even the century-old maker of the little red wagon, Radio Flyer, brings the global total to 6,123 B Corps—the most since the nonprofit B Lab began authenticating companies nearly two decades ago.

The B Corp certification is rooted in stakeholder capitalism, in which companies make it their mission to weigh the impact of their activities on all stakeholders—employees, customers, the community, and the environment—rather than focusing solely on shareholders and profits. The management theory has morphed into a movement over the past few years. Read the full story.