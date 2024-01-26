From Microsoft to Levi’s, here’s a look at companies that are cutting jobs

It’s not even February, and 2024 has already proved to be a difficult year for layoffs. A handful of companies have been making job cuts in recent weeks, bringing uncertainty for workers across industries.

In the world of retail and tech, some of these cuts arrive after a ramp-up in hiring seen during the COVID-19 pandemic—when people spent more time and money online. Now, many companies are reducing their workforces to help lower costs and bolster their bottom lines.

Here are some tech and retail companies that have laid off employees of late:

REI is laying off 357 workers, mostly in the outdoor retailer’s headquarters and distribution centers. In a letter to employees, CEO Eric Artz noted that “outdoor specialty retail has experienced four quarters of decline—and that trend has been worsening.”