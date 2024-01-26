From Microsoft to Levi’s, here’s a look at companies that are cutting jobs

It’s not even February, and 2024 has already proved to be a difficult year for layoffs. A handful of companies have been making job cuts in recent weeks, bringing uncertainty for workers across industries.
In the world of retail and tech, some of these cuts arrive after a ramp-up in hiring seen during the COVID-19 pandemic—when people spent more time and money online. Now, many companies are reducing their workforces to help lower costs and bolster their bottom lines.
Here are some tech and retail companies that have laid off employees of late:
- REI is laying off 357 workers, mostly in the outdoor retailer’s headquarters and distribution centers. In a letter to employees, CEO Eric Artz noted that “outdoor specialty retail has experienced four quarters of decline—and that trend has been worsening.”
- Levi Strauss & Co. is slashing its global corporate workforce by 10% to 15% in the first half of the year—as part of a two-year restructuring plan that seeks to cut costs. The layoffs were announced on the same day Levi’s unveiled a proposed 10-year extension to the naming rights for Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in a $170 million deal.
- Microsoft is laying off some 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo. The job cuts arrive just over three months since the tech giant completed its $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.
- TikTok says it is shedding dozens of workers in its advertising and sales unit.
- Riot Games, which is behind the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game, is trimming 11% of its staff.
- EBay will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded business growth.
- Wayfair is cutting about 1,650 jobs, or 13% of its global workforce.
- Macy’s is laying off about 3.5% of its total headcount, which amounts to roughly 2,350 employees.
- Google says it’s laying off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams. A year ago, Google said it would lay off 12,000 employees, around 6% of its workforce.
- Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, is cutting more than 500 jobs in a bid to save on costs.
- Audible is laying off about 5% of its workforce. In a memo sent to employees, Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said that the company is in good shape, but faces an “increasingly challenging landscape.”