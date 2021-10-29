From Greek to Vietnamese: A guide to international coffees in Baton Rouge

Every sip of coffee is a tether to the world’s great coffee cultivators, countries around the world with the perfect equatorial climate and soil conditions to grow beans. But there’s another way to enjoy coffee’s global reach, and that’s to seek out its many different international preparations right here in Baton Rouge.

For Greek coffee: Zorba’s Greek Bistro

Owner Dinos Economides and his team prepare authentic Greek coffee by simmering finely ground medium roast imported Greek coffee in water. Once the coffee is brewed, it’s poured into a demitasse, or espresso-style, cup that’s “intended to be sipped, not shot,” Economides says. That’s because the fine grounds are meant to fall to the bottom of the cup. The restaurant also serves Mykonos coffee, which combines Greek coffee with spiced rum and cinnamon, and Athenian coffee, coffee and amaretto that’s topped with whipped cream. zorbasbistro.com

For Cuban coffee: Caribbean Joe’s Café

This hidden gem, located on the first floor of a Westfork Drive office building, takes Cuban coffee seriously. Owner Jake Boriel uses Café Bustelo to make Cuban espresso, prepared by pouring a tiny bit of coffee in an espresso cup, quickly stirring in sugar, then adding more coffee on top. “The effect creates a little bit of coffee foam on top,” he says. Boriel also prepares cortado, which he makes with equal parts Cuban espresso and cream, and café con leche, Cuban espresso combined with a generous pour of milk. Find it on Facebook

For Vietnamese coffee: Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

As Vietnamese eateries have grown in number around Baton Rouge, so have opportunities to sip Vietnamese coffee, an iced beverage with strong brewed French roast coffee and sweetened condensed milk. At Bao, this style of coffee is prepared by adding fine coffee grounds to a filter contraption that sits atop a glass, and has a built-in press for compacting the grounds. Boiling water is poured over the top, and brewed coffee slowly drips into the glass. After condensed milk is blended in, the mixture is poured into a separate glass filled with ice. Baovietkitchen.com

This article was first published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full story.