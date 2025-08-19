Free workshop will explore how entrepreneurs can fund their businesses

Some of the biggest names in business in Baton Rouge will meet for a full-morning workshop next week where entrepreneurs and small business owners can learn about different ways to fund their business—from non-dilutive capital like grants and competitions to debt financing to equity investment.

Hosted by The Alliance, “Smart Capital: How to Fund Your Business with Grants, Investors & Banks” will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 27 at the Main Library at Goodwood. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Panelists will include Tony Zanders of Nexus Louisiana, Craig Gehring of Mastery Prep, Chris Meaux of QiMana, and Will Campbell of b1Bank.

“Access to funding remains one of the most critical challenges for our small businesses and startups, and we believe this session will be especially valuable for Baton Rouge’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Stuart Gilly, CEO and co-founder of The Alliance.

The workshop will comprise four panels:

The Capital Landscape—Mapping Your Funding Options

Non-Dilutive Capital—Grants, Competitions & Incentives

Debt Capital—Banks, SBA & Alternative Lenders

Equity Capital—Angels, VCs & Strategic Investors

Read a recent Business Report feature on Gilly and The Alliance.