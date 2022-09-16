Fred’s Bar in Tigerland partners with Sugarfield Spirits to create new vodka   

Fred’s Bar in Tigerland is getting into the spirit of alcohol making by producing a branded vodka with Gonzales-based distillery Sugarfield Spirits. The new liquor is set to replace all other vodkas in the bar and bring better quality to mixed drinks like the iconic Fred’s Skrewdriver made with fresh-squeezed orange juice.

The idea to make vodka for the bar came about after Fred’s general manager and part-owner Jason Nay went to Sugarfield Spirits with his bartending staff. When Nay was late to the tour, he found himself talking with the owners about the alcohol-making process and potential collaboration.

“We felt a little connection to them,” Nay says about Sugarfield Spirits. “We always try to promote local if we can. In my mind, I’d rather pour Sugarfield over Captain Morgan because who knows where that money goes.”

Andrew Soltau, a part owner of Sugarfield Spirits, says that the new product was a great way for Sugarfield to work with another local business, which is something the distillery also strives to do.

“This is part of our whole ethos,” he says. “We work with local farmers, and this is just the opposite side of that. We’re working with local suppliers as well. These are the retailers that we’re working with to try to get the word out about who Sugarfield is. It’s a wonderful collaboration, and it went both ways. Fred’s gets its own vodka, and we get our name out there and reach a new clientele.”

The collaboration also allows Fred’s to bring a new tradition to its 40 years of business.

“It was kind of a chance to market ourselves in a different way,” Nay says.

The 80-proof vodka is distilled and bottled at Sugarfield Spirits. It comes from a small batch, which Soltau says gave the creators more freedom to determine exactly what they wanted this new liquor to be.

