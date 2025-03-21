FranU and BRYC are partnering to create a direct-entry pathway to college 

Under-resourced high school students in Baton Rouge now have greater access to health care career opportunities, thanks to a new partnership offering annual scholarships and discounted dual enrollment courses.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) and the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC) signed a memorandum of understanding on March 20 aimed at expanding awareness of FranU’s academic programs and career paths, guaranteeing financial support for BRYC fellows who attend FranU, and strengthening BRYC’s ability to support its alumni on campus.

Under the agreement, BRYC fellows who meet specific criteria will be eligible for FranU scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 annually, based on unmet financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“By mitigating financial barriers, providing early hands-on experiences and integrating dedicated support systems both from BRYC and FranU, we are collectively ensuring our fellows don’t just gain access to the health care industry, but flourish within it,” BRYC Chief of Staff Josh Howard tells Daily Report.

Students who have completed ninth grade and maintain at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for dual enrollment at FranU with their high school’s permission. BRYC fellows can receive nearly a 70% discount on those courses, according to FranU Vice President for Enrollment Management Martin Aucoin.

The partnership builds on an already strong relationship between FranU and BRYC. In 2024, the organizations collaborated to launch Wolfpack: Health Fellows Academy, a three-year pilot program that engages 120 students in immersive, hands-on learning experiences focused on health care careers, personal wellness, and community health.

BRYC currently serves 470 fellows in grades 8 through 12, representing 56 schools across public, private, charter, and home school systems.