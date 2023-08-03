With Franciscan Missionaries CEO retiring next year, health system launches national search

The CEO of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, parent company of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the OLOL children’s hospital, plans to retire next June, the system announced today.

Dr. Richard Vath, who has led the health system since 2019, will support the search for the system’s next leader to ensure a successful transition, the system says.

“Under his direction, FMOLHS has made significant progress in achieving operational excellence as an integrated operating company and has experienced substantial growth,” Bobby Yarborough, FMOLHS board chair, says in the statement announcing Vath’s retirement. “He has built strong partnerships and coalitions for innovation throughout our ministry and guided the expansion of FMOLHS into Mississippi.”

Vath was a pulmonary critical care physician in Baton Rouge for 23 years before joining the Franciscan Missionaries system in 2006 as the first quality and patient safety medical director for OLOL. He became the hospital’s chief medical officer in 2008 before broadening his responsibilities to the entire system, eventually as CEO.

During his tenure with the health system, Vath led development of the FMOLHS Health Leader’s Network, a clinically integrated network of more than 1,400 providers committed to improving care and population health management. Franciscan Health Physicians, FMOLHS’ employed medical group, grew to more than 1,000 providers across two states.

Executive search firm WittKieffer has been hired and a committee formed to select Vath’s replacement.