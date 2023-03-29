Franciscan health system acquiring three Mississippi hospitals

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will acquire the Singing River Health System in Jackson County, Mississippi, expanding the system’s presence there.

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors announced the decision Monday to sell the health system to the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit.

Ken Taylor, president of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, says in an interview with the Biloxi Sun Herald that Singing River Health System approached the board a year ago looking for millions of dollars in strategic investment. Unwilling to increase taxes to the amount the health system desired, the board and Singing River decided to look for a “like-minded” organization to acquire the system.

Another Louisiana organization, Ochsner Health, was considered the front-runner in the search and the Sun Herald reported that the decision to move forward with FMOLHS would “come as a surprise to many people.”

The county and FMOLHS will complete due diligence for the deal over the next two months and the sale is expected to close in early September.

Singing River Health System would be a significant addition to FMOLHS’s network of hospitals and clinics. Singing River operates three hospitals, in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and Gulfport, and is the second-largest employer in Jackson County.

Including Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, FMOLHS operates nine hospitals in the South. The Baton Rouge-based nonprofit expanded in Mississippi in 2019 with its acquisition of St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.