Louisiana franchise businesses and their output grew in 2021

The number of franchise businesses in Louisiana, the number of people they employed and the amount of money they made all increased in 2021, the International Franchise Association reported today.

Franchising employment in Louisiana grew by almost 10% in 2021, and the association predicts that franchises will create over 3,000 new job opportunities in 2022.

There were 400 new franchise businesses added in the state in 2021, bringing the total to 11,737. That number is expected to grow by an additional 2%, or another 243 businesses, in 2022.

Economic output from those franchises grew by a record 17.2% last year for a total of more than $11 million. Output is expected to grow by 4.7% in 2022.

Franchising in the U.S. largely recovered to pre-pandemic numbers in 2021, the IFA reports, but states like Louisiana have experienced slower economic recovery.

Texas and Florida are projected as the top two states for franchise growth in 2022.