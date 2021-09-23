Four tips on how to better connect with your customers 

When it comes to delivering the content, communications, and experiences consumers want, many entrepreneurs and small businesses are further off than they realize, writes Jerry Jao, senior vice president of advanced marketing for Constant Contact, for Inc.

Jao says that part of his work at Constant Contact is to find new ways for entrepreneurs to make stronger connections with customers to scale their businesses.

Most brand communications are based on broad assumptions instead of actual consumer behavior, he says. The most simple way to overcome this misconception is to inject a human-first approach to business by working to better understand what customers need. Here are Jao’s best tips:

• The most important thing any business leader can do is listen to their customers, but It takes hard work to truly connect with your audience, and technology can’t replicate it. You have to talk to people, and listen.

• Once you understand what your customers are looking for, take advantage of any AI and automation available. Automating things like customer list management saves time.

• Don’t get so caught up in using technology that you forget to add your own personal touches when it comes to messaging.

• Continue to repeat the listening process and adapt to new information. There is always more information that can help businesses more effectively serve customers—and make the sale. Read the full story.