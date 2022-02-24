First four days of mobile sports betting in Louisiana sees nearly $40.5M in bets

The first available report on mobile sports betting in Louisiana shows the online platform took in nearly $40.5 million in bets in the first four days, compared with nearly $50 million for a full month of retail, or in-person betting, The Center Square reports.

State officials authorized six online sports betting platforms last month—Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook—and they went live Jan. 28.

During the remaining four days of the month, the platforms reported a total of $40,459,715 in wagers written, but posted nearly $9 million in losses, after accounting for $11.7 million in nontaxed promotional spending.

Louisiana’s sports betting laws allow sportsbooks to deduct up to $5 million in promotional spending per year, and at least one sportsbook used up the entire allocation, Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, told the Louisiana Gaming Control Board last week.

“Some of them have already depleted that,” he says, “and you will see those numbers flip into a taxpaying category.

“Because of the timing of this coming online with the Super Bowl … that was the aggressiveness for those promotional spends. So that will taper,” he says.

Before adjusting for the promotional spending, mobile sportsbooks generated about $2.7 million in revenue, a 6.7% hold, compared with retail sportsbooks that generated $5.3 million in revenue at a 10.8% hold, according to the website Legal Sports Report. Read the full story.