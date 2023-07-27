Four-day workweek can lead to more efficient employees

Employees become more efficient when the average workweek drops from 38 hours to 33 hours, according to new research. Conventional wisdom among employers has been that a four-day workweek would result in a productivity decline.

The research, conducted by nonprofit organization 4 Day Week Global, comes from companies piloting a four-day workweek. None of the companies sampled plans to return to a five-day workweek.

“A concern we frequently hear is the novelty will eventually wear off and performance will dwindle,” says Dale Whelehan, CEO of 4 Day Week Global. “But here we are a year later with benefits only continuing to grow.”

The research comes amid growing interest among U.S. workers for four-day workweeks.

According to 4 Day Week Global, 63% of businesses found it easier to attract and retain talent with a four-day workweek policy.

The study also found that 32% of respondents were less likely to leave their jobs after implementation of a four-day workweek. Further, about one-third of employees sampled said they would need up to a 50% pay increase to return to a full workweek, while 13.8% said no amount could make them return to a longer workweek.

