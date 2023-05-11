Four Baton Rouge small business leaders honored with awards

Four Baton Rouge business leaders were recognized for entrepreneurial excellence by Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration at an award ceremony last week.

The 2023 Louisiana Small Business Awards honored people who “exemplify Louisiana’s entrepreneurial resilience,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said in a prepared statement.

Here are the local award recipients:

Veteran Small Business Champion —Craig Stevens, founder of Genesis 360.

SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center Award —Ada Womack-Bell, director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University.

LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year —Sherilyn Hayward, owner of Leroy’s Lipsmack’n Lemonade.

LED Outstanding Small and Emerging Business Development Graduate Award —Lakeisha Robichaux, CEO of Chief of Minds.

See the full list of award recipients.