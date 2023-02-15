Foundation from Blue Cross sale would exceed $3B; policyholders to get payments

The foundation that would be created in the wake of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana sale would have more than $3 billion in assets, Blue Cross officials say.

Blue Cross policyholders also can expect to share in the sale proceeds, though it’s unclear how large the payments would be.

The Accelerate Louisiana Initiative, as the foundation would be called, would be one of the largest private foundations in the nation, says Cindy Wakefield with BCBSLA.

“The Foundation will focus on the unique needs of Louisianians, with an emphasis on strengthening communities by addressing health inequities and broader community needs throughout the state,” she says in an emailed statement. “The proposed funding for the foundation includes assets in excess of $3 billion.”

In addition, eligible policyholders will receive a payment at the closing of the transaction. The amount will be determined when the transaction closes, which CEO Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi expects will happen within six to 12 months.

Indianapolis-based Elevance Health agreed to acquire BCBSLA, which has more than 1.9 million members, for an undisclosed sum in a deal announced last month. Blue Cross is a nonprofit, private mutual company owned by policyholders, so since there are no private owners in the traditional sense or stockholders to pay, proceeds from the sale would be allocated to a nonprofit fund (so the nonprofit’s community mission can continue in some form) and to policyholders.

Daily Report previously reported the sale would create a multibillion dollar foundation, though Blue Cross officials before today had not publicly confirmed the assets could exceed $3 billion.